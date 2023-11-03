Noida: In the wake of his alleged involvement in the supply of poisonous snakes and using their venom at rave parties in Noida, popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav has strongly refuted all accusations and launched a scathing attack on BJP Member of Parliament Maneka Gandhi, who has called for his immediate arrest. In a tweet on the micro-blogging platform X, Elvish Yadav wrote, ''Iskon Pe Ilzaam Laga do. Mujh Pe Laga do. Aise Milti Hai ticket Lok Sabha ki? #shameonmanekagandhi."

Iskon Pe Ilzaam Laga do

Mujh Pe Laga do

Aise Milti Hai ticket Lok Sabha ki? #shameonmanekagandhi — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) November 3, 2023

Speaking exclusively to Zee News, Elvish Yadav earlier denied any involvement in the Noida rave parties and no connection whatsoever with all those arrested in this connection. It may be recalled that the arrests were made by the Noida Police after it raided a rave party in Noida's Sector 51 late last evening following a complaint by an animal welfare NGO, PFA, run by BJP MP Maneka Gandhi.

Maneka Gandhi has called for Elvish Yadav's immediate arrest. "Elvish Yadav should be arrested immediately. This is a grade-I crime - that means seven years in jail. PFA laid a trap and caught these people. He uses endangered species of snakes in his videos," she said.

Elvish Yadav in a video posted on Instagram claimed that all allegations against him are false. "I woke up and heard the news about my alleged arrest in the media. All these allegations against me are fake and without truth. They are not even 1% true. I am willing to cooperate with UP Police. I request the UP Government and the UP CM Yogi Adityanath that even if there is a 0.1% involvement in this then I am willing to take full responsibility. I request the media to not spread any misinformation till then, I have nothing to do with this.''

How Matter Came To Light?

The matter came to light after the Noida Police conducted raids and arrested five people on charges of supplying endangered snakes and using their venom for rave parties that were allegedly organised by social media sensation Elvish Yadav. Among those arrested are - Rahul, Titunath, Jayakaran, Narayan and Ravinath.

During their interrogation, the five men told police that these parties were organised at various farmhouses in Delhi and its adjoining areas. Elvish Yadav used the snakes to shoot videos for YouTube and Instagram, they told police. They also reportedly confessed that snake venom was consumed by people attending the rave parties that also hosted foreign nationals.

FIR Registered Against Elvish, 5 Others

Noida Police registered a First Information Report against six people, including Elvish Yadav. Uttar Pradesh police said, "FIR has been registered at Noida Sector 49 Police Station against six people, including YouTuber and Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav, for making available snake venom at rave parties. They used to collect a hefty sum of money for supplying the venom at parties. Nine snakes were also rescued in a raid."

According to the FIR based on a complaint filed by People For Animals "A YouTuber named Elvish Yadav provided snake venom and live snakes in Noida and created videos with other gang members/Youtubers in NCR farmhouse. They organised shoots and organised rave parties illegally. They regularly invited foreign girls and consumed snake venom and intoxicants. Rahul his accomplice acted as an agent on his behalf."

The FIR says, "One of our informants contacted Elvish Yadav and asked him to organise the rave party and get Cobra Venom. Elvish gave us the name of one Rahul whom we contacted. He said he could organise the venom wherever we want. He then came to Sector 51 Banquet Hall with the Venom. The Noida Police then came to the venue along with the DFO and arrested the organisers."

The FIR was filed under sections 9, 39,48A, 49, 50, 51 of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 and section 120-B of the IPC. They would catch snakes from different places in the region and extract their venom, which they allegedly sold at a high price. "They used to collect a hefty sum of money for supplying the venom at parties," the police said.

For the unversed, Elvish Yadav shot to fame after winning 'Bigg Boss OTT' Season 2 earlier this year. He has 7.51 million subscribers on YouTube and 15.6 million followers on Instagram.