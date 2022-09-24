'Islamic nation, Sharia law': What is PFI's 'Plan 2047', a year when India would complete 100 years of independence?

New Delhi: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad recovered a booklet titled 'Plan 2047' from a Popular Front of India activist in Mumbai. This raid was part of the nationwide crackdown on PFI and its 'anti-national' activities. In National Investigation Agency's (NIA) mega operation against the PFI, it was revealed that office bearers, members, and cadres of PFI were involved in radicalizing and recruiting Muslim youth. These youth were being pushed to join terrorist organizations such as ISIS.

The NIA and Enforcement Directorate (ED) had raided the homes and offices of top PFI leaders and members in connection with five cases registered by the NIA following continued inputs and evidence that the organisation members were involved in terror funding, organising training camps and radicalising people as per IANS.

More than 100 PFI members were arrested and around 200 were detained under this mission titled 'Operation Octopus'.

The ED and NIA has found that the PFI members were involved in anti-national activities.

The NIA has claimed that the accused were organising camps for imparting training to commit violent and terrorist acts with the objective of promoting enmity between different groups on the basis of religion.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday arrested 20 activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in the state as part of a nation-wide multi-agency operation. As per ATS sources, they found a booklet with a plan titled 'Plan 2047' at PFI activist Mazhar Khan's home in Kurla. This booklet was related to PFI's plan to implement Sharia law in India in the next 25 years when India completes 100 years of Independence.

The plan aimed to make India an Islamic nation and the book has several volumes. One of the volumes was recovered by the ATS from Mazhar Masur Khan's house in Mumbai.

According to ATS sources, Mazhar Khan suffered a paralysis stroke a few years ago. After which PFI began giving him Rs 10,000 every month as a fund so that he continues his operations for the PFI.

(With agency inputs)