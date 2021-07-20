हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi monsoon

Isolated places in Delhi to receive light rainfall today: IMD

This announcement comes a day after several parts of Delhi-NCR received incessant rainfall on Monday morning.

Isolated places in Delhi to receive light rainfall today: IMD
File photo

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted light rains for several parts of the national capital.

The weather body also predicted a drizzle for Haryana`s Sonipat and Uttar Pradesh over the next two hours."Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, Sonipat (Haryana)," said IMD in a tweet.

 

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Uttar Pradesh--Amroha, Narora, Debai, Shikarpur, Pahasu, Tundla, Etah, Jalesar, Sadabad, Sikandra Rao, Hathras, Agra during next 2 hours," said IMD in another tweet.

This comes a day after several parts of Delhi-NCR received incessant rainfall on Monday morning, resulting in waterlogging affecting vehicular movement in Gurugram, Noida and Delhi.

Severe waterlogging was also reported in Gurugram`s Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) due to heavy rainfall, while vehicles were seen partially submerged in water in Sector 10.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delhi monsoonDelhi IMD forecastIndia Meteorological Department (IMD)
Next
Story

Railways runs Rajdhani Express with upgraded Tejas coaches, check its intelligent sensor-based systems and other features

Must Watch

PT1M43S

DNA: Jacob Zuma and Gupta Brothers did a lot of corruption in South Africa?