Isolated places in Delhi to receive light rainfall today: IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted light rains for several parts of the national capital.

The weather body also predicted a drizzle for Haryana`s Sonipat and Uttar Pradesh over the next two hours."Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, Sonipat (Haryana)," said IMD in a tweet.

20/07/2021: 05:40 IST; Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, Sonipat (Haryana). Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Amroha, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 20, 2021

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Uttar Pradesh--Amroha, Narora, Debai, Shikarpur, Pahasu, Tundla, Etah, Jalesar, Sadabad, Sikandra Rao, Hathras, Agra during next 2 hours," said IMD in another tweet.

This comes a day after several parts of Delhi-NCR received incessant rainfall on Monday morning, resulting in waterlogging affecting vehicular movement in Gurugram, Noida and Delhi.

Severe waterlogging was also reported in Gurugram`s Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) due to heavy rainfall, while vehicles were seen partially submerged in water in Sector 10.

