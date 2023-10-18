'Israel Doing Same Genocide That Was Done To Them By Nazis': Mehbooba Mufti

As the Israel-Gaza war has entered the 12th day, the world is getting more anxious over the humanitarian loss due to the conflict. Leaders from across the globe are worried about casualties to the civilians on both sides. Reacting to the conflict, Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kasmir Mehbooba Mufti today said that Israel is doing exactly the same genocide that was done to them by Nazis. She urged the Muslim countries to not watch this grave injustice silently and added that the issue of Palestine needs to be solved. She said that countries like America need to come forward to find a resolution.

Speaking at the PDP headquarters, Mufti said, “The way the Nazis treated the people of Israel in the Holocaust, Israel is treating Palestine in the same way today. The difference is that gas chambers were used in the Holocaust, today bombs are being used in which small kids, including women, are killed.”

She termed Israel's Gaza offensive as genocide and said it is sad that the whole world is watching it quietly and then they complain that terrorism is increasing in the world.

“The issue of terrorism is in the world because the Palestine issue is not being resolved, the Palestinian land on which Israeli Jews have captured should be given back to Palestine but they are being murdered,” she said.

She added, “I believe that big powers of the world and the Islamic countries should come out and help Palestine but unfortunately they only issue statements and it’s then when Palestine people's electricity is blocked, their food is stopped, all their supplies are blocked, medicines are not available to them, everything is blocked.”

Mufti further said that if this continues, then peace in the world will be in danger.