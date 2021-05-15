Israel-Palestine conflict: Mortal remains of Kerala woman killed in rocket attack arrive in India

New Delhi: The mortal remains of Soumya Santhosh, a Kerala woman who was killed in a rocket attack in the Israeli city of Ashkelon, reached New Delhi on Saturday (May 15).

Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, along with Israeli Deputy envoy Rony Yedidia Clein received the mortal remains and paid their last respect.

Taking to Twitter, Muraleedharan expressed condolence and said he empathises with the pain and suffering of Santhosh’s family.

"With a heavy heart, received the mortal remains of Ms. Soumya Santhosh in Delhi and paid my last respects. CDA of Israel Embassy @RonyYedidia also joined. I empathise with the pain and sufferings of the family of Ms. Soumya. More strength to them," Muraleedharan tweeted.

Mortal remains of Kerala woman who died in Palestinian rocket strike earlier this week arrive at Delhi airport. Union Minister V Muraleedharan and Rony Yedidia Clein, Israel's Deputy Envoy pay floral tribute pic.twitter.com/5Jd5Atty6r — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2021

The 30-year-old Santhosh hailed from Idukki in Kerala and was among those killed in a rocket attack by a Palestinian Islamist group on Tuesday.

She was employed as a caretaker in Israel for the last seven years, her family said. While her husband and nine-year-old son stay in Kerala.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas, a Palestinian organisation, has escalated and led to violence across Israel in the past few days.

At least seven people in Israel have been killed in the rocket attacks launched by armed groups in Gaza, Al Jazeera reported. As per Palestinian authorities, around 132 people have been killed in Gaza since the violence broke out on Monday, including 32 children and 21 women, and 950 others have been wounded in the area.

The Israeli military claimed that more than 2,000 rockets had been fired from Gaza into Israel since the start of the conflict, around half of them intercepted by missile defence systems and 350 fell into the Gaza Strip.

(With ANI inputs)

