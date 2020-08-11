Israel shares advanced technology with AIIMS to tackle COVID-19

New Delhi: To fight against COVID-19, Israel contributed state-of-the-art AI-based technologies and equipment to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday. The high-end equipment and technology solutions will not only assist AIIMS in its efforts to tackle COVID-19 more effectively but also enhance its overall healthcare facilities.

"The cooperation between the Embassy of Israel in India and AIIMS hospital holds long-term cooperation of more than a decade. In 2007, a delegation of 21 members including senior Doctors and Nurses from AIIMS India participated in training on “Trauma and Mass Casualty Management” organized by MASHAV (Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation) in Rambam Care Campus in Israel," said Israel Embassy in a statement.

Speaking at the event, Israel Ambassador to India Dr Ron Malka said, “We are pleased to share the best medical technology solutions from Israel with the most premier medical institute of India. We are confident that these technologies will further bolster their capabilities to tackle COVID-19. Through cooperation and the combination of India and Israel’s medical prowess, we can find effective solutions that will help both countries, as well as the world.”

Following conversations between the prime ministers of both the countries since the outbreak of the world pandemic in which they agreed to collaborate on fighting COVID-19, Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs initiated a mission and located the most advanced medical equipment that has been developed in Israel using cutting edge technologies to fight COVID-19.

In coordination with AIIMS, the most useful products were collected, some equipment was contributed, and some purchased with special funds allocated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gabi Ashkenazi.

The technologies include contactless monitoring applications, advanced medical management systems, and AI-based solutions such as AI assistant robots that can help medical teams perform various tasks remotely. This note-worthy action further cements Israel’s commitment towards assisting India in its efforts to tackle the ongoing pandemic.

Speaking at the event, Dr (Prof) Randeep Guleria, Director AIIMS thanked Israel and said that “COVID -19 Pandemic has severely tested the resilience of all nations. Both India and Israel are extending support to the international community by sharing their expertise, data, knowledge, medicines and collaborating in the areas of developing vaccine and research thus leading by example and showing the true spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the whole world is one single family)”.