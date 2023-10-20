ISRO All Set To Test Failure Of Gagnyaan Mission On Saturday; Know When And Where To Watch Live Streaming

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing to carry out a failure test as part of its inaugural human space flight mission, Gaganyaan on Saturday, October 21. You might be curious about the reason behind conducting a failure test prior to the mission's actual launch.

Here's The Explanation

In preparation for any space mission, scientists meticulously plan for a spectrum of potential outcomes, ranging from mission success to mission failure. The Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission is a pivotal component of the Gaganyaan initiative. It serves as a vital assessment tool for ISRO to evaluate its ability to safely abort the mission in the event of any unforeseen issues or failures.

About Gagnyaan's Abort Mission On Saturday

Mission Gaganyaan:

TV-D1 Test Flight



The test flight can be watched LIVE

from 0730 Hrs. IST

on October 21, 2023

at https://t.co/MX54CwO4IUhttps://t.co/zugXQAYy1y

YouTube: https://t.co/75VtErpm0H

DD National TV@DDNational#Gaganyaan pic.twitter.com/ktomWs2TvN October 19, 2023

The Test Vehicle is a single-stage liquid rocket developed for this abort mission. The payloads consist of the crew module (CM) and crew escape systems (CES), along with others. This flight will simulate the abort condition during the ascent trajectory. Crew escape systems with crude modules will be separated from the test vehicle at an altitude of about 17 km.

Subsequently, the abort sequence will be executed autonomously commencing with the separation of crew escape systems and deployment of the series of parachutes, finally culminating in the safe touchdown of crew module in the sea, about 10 km from the coast of Sriharikota.

All You Need To About Gaganyaan Mission

Gaganyaan is India's maiden human space flight mission and with this the ISRO aims aims at bringing the astronauts safely back to earth back to by landing in Indian sea waters after a 3 day apace flight at an orbit of 400 km.

ISRO has commenced the trials for the three-phased Gaganyaan mission in the begining of October and is scheduled to send the 'Vyommitra'- ISRO's half-humanoid robot- in the second phase of the mission. The final manned trip is anticipated to launch in 2024 or 2025.

Where To Watch Gaganyaan Test Live? Time & Place

The flight test is scheduled on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8 am from the First launchpad at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota.If you want to witness the Gaganyaan's test flight then you can visit the official website of ISRO or its official Youtube Channel and Facebook page. You can also watch Gaganyaan test fligh live on DD National TV. The links for the same are given below