ISRO chairman visits Lord Venkateshwara temple ahead of PSLV-C 46 launch

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Sivan on Tuesday visited Lord Venkateshwara in Tirupati on the eve of launching of PSLV-C 46 satellite. The country's premier space agency is set to launch PSLV-C 46 from Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. Earlier on Tuesday, Sivan took model of PSLV-C 46 to the temple and special 'pooja' was performed by Tirumala temple authorities for success of mission. Talking to media, the ISRO chief said that Chandrayan 2 mission is also on track.

It may be recalled that few days ago, ISRO had announced RISAT-2B, a radar imaging earth observation satellite, will be launched by PSLV-C46 on May 22. The launch will take place from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 5.27 am IST, subject to weather condition. "PSLV-C46 set to launch RISAT-2B from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 0527 Hrs IST on May 22, 2019, subject to weather conditions," ISRO had tweeted.

PSLV-C46 is the 48th mission of PSLV. It will launch RISAT-2B from the First Launch Pad (FLP) of SDSC. According to ISRO, PSLV-C46 is the 14th flight of PSLV in 'core-alone' configuration (without the use of solid strap-on motors). This will be the 72nd launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota and 36th launch from the First Launchpad. RISAT-2B will be placed into an orbit of 555 km at an inclination of 37 degrees.

As also done in PSLV-C45 launch, ISRO has also made provision for the public to view the launch from recently opened viewer's gallery at Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The online registration for the same will start five days before the launch.