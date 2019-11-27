ISRO once again made India proud, says PM Narendra Modi on Cartosat-3's successful launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on its successful launch of PSLV-C47 carrying indigenous Cartosat-3 satellite and 13 nanosatellites. The launch took place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh at 9.28 am.

Taking to Twitter, asserted that the space agency has once again made the nation proud.

The advanced Cartosat-3 will augment our high resolution imaging capability. ISRO has once again made the nation proud! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 27, 2019

I heartily congratulate the entire @isro team on yet another successful launch of PSLV-C47 carrying indigenous Cartosat-3 satellite and over a dozen nano satellites of USA. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 27, 2019

After the successful launch, ISRO chief Dr K Sivan expressed his happiness. He said, "I am happy that PSLV-C47 injected precisely in the orbit with 13 other satellites. Cartosat-3 is highest resolution civilian satellite; We have 13 missions up to March- 6 large vehicle missions and 7 satellite missions."

About 17 minutes and 38 seconds after lift-off, Cartosat-3 was injected into an orbit of 509 km at an inclination of 97.5 degrees to the equator.

The PSLV-C47 launched Cartosat-3 and 13 commercial nanosatellites into the Sun-synchronous orbit. Cartosat-3 satellite is a third-generation agile advanced satellite having high-resolution imaging capability. The 13 nanosatellites are from the United States (US) as part of a commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space.