Chandrayaan-3: ISRO Releases New Images Of The Moon Captured By The Lander, Says 'The Mission Is On Schedule'

New Delhi: Indian space research organisation (ISRO) has shared the new images captured by by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) from an altitude of about 70 km, on August 19, 2023. These marvellous pictures give more glimpses of the dark side of the Moon where the lander 'Vikram' is scheduled to land on August 23, 2023 at 6:02 pm IST.

ISRO shared these images on its official channel on X (formerly Twitter). It further said LPDC images will assist the Lander Module in determining its position (latitude and longitude) by matching them against an onboard moon reference map.

In the post, ISRO said , “The mission is on schedule. Systems are undergoing regular checks. Smooth sailing is continuing.”



The live telecast for the landing operations at MOX/ISTRAC will start at 5:20 pm IST on August 23, 2023.

Chandrayaan-3 is attempting to make a soft landing on the Moon's south pole. If it is successful, India will become the first nation in the world to acheive this feat. Earlier, many countries successfully landed the landers on the Moon but they did so on Equator. No country has so far explored the dark side of the moon - that's near the south pole.

Scientists believe that the south pole of the Moon might have residual of frozen water. The mission might pave the way for further exploration at this side of the Moon, which is yet to be explored.

The Mission Operations Complex (MOX) is buzzed with energy & excitement!



The live telecast of the landing operations at MOX/ISTRAC begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST… pic.twitter.com/Ucfg9HAvrY — ISRO (@isro) August 22, 2023

Moreover, space-faring nations is aiming to establish the base station at the Moon in order to remain ahead in the space race and the Moon is turning into a new hotbed.