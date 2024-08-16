ISRO Successfully Launches Earth Observation Satellite-8 From Sriharikota | WATCH

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday successfull launched the Earth Observation Satellite-8 (EOS-8) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota.

In its press conference, ISRO chief S Somanath told media, "The third developmental flight of SSLV - SSLV-D3/EOS-08 has been successfully accomplished. The rocket has placed the spacecraft in the very precise orbit as planned.”

He further added that there were no deviations in the injection conditions. The final orbit would be confirmed after tracking, but the current indications suggested that everything went as per the plan.

According to the Bengaluru-based national space agency, the goals of the SSLV-D3-EOS-08 mission involve designing and developing a microsatellite and producing payload instruments that are compatible with the microsatellite bus.

The spacecraft is designed to operate in a Circular Low Earth Orbit (LEO) at an altitude of 475 km with an inclination of 37.4°, and is expected to have a mission lifespan of one year. Weighing approximately 175.5 kg, the satellite generates about 420 W of power and interfaces with the SSLV-D3/IBL-358 launch vehicle.