ISRO successfully launches India's maiden SSLV-D1/EOS-02 mission

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday (August 7, 2022) successfully launched India's maiden Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) carrying an earth observation satellite and a student satellite. ISRO has embarked on a mission to place satellites that weigh up to 500 kg into the 500 km low earth orbit, as it aims for a bigger share of the demanding SSLV market. The objective of the SSLV is to place satellites EOS-02 and AzaadiSAT, into low earth orbit.

The rocket lifted off at 9.18 am from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

The main payload on the 34-meter-tall rocket is the earth observation-02 satellite and co-passenger satellite AzaadiSAT, an 8-kg Cubesat designed by the girl students from government schools across the country to mark the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

The earth observation satellite designed by ISRO offers advanced optical remote sensing operating in infra-red bands with high spatial resolution. EOS-02 belongs to the microsatellite series of spacecraft.

The objective of the EOS-02 is to provide inputs on thermal anomalies for supporting applications in the domains of geo-environmental studies, forestry, hydrology, agriculture, soil, and coastal studies.

The AzaadiSAT carries 75 different payloads each weighing around 50 grams. Girl students from rural regions across the country were provided guidance to build these payloads which are integrated by the student team of 'Space Kidz India'.

The ground system developed by Space Kidz India would be utilized for receiving the data from this satellite.

Sunday's mission of ISRO is the third this year after the successful PSLV-C53 mission on June 30, which is the dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Ltd.

On February 14, ISRO successfully placed earth observation satellite EOS-04 on board its trusted workhorse PSLV-C52/EOS-04 mission.

The radar imaging satellite was designed to provide high-quality images under all weather conditions for applications such as agriculture, forestry, and plantations.

(With agency inputs)