IT Dept raids think tank CPR, NGO Oxfam over suspected FCRA violations

New Delhi: The Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted raids at the premises of NGOs, including Delhi-based think-tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR) and global NGO Oxfam India apart from a media foundation as part of a probe related to alleged FCRA contravention in funds received by them. The department visited the premises of these organisations around noon and inspected the book of accounts and financial transactions as part of the probe related to alleged contravention of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), official sources said. The office staff and main directors and office bearers were questioned too.

The IT dept undertook the surprise action against three more organisations in the non-governmental organisation (NGO) and charitable organisation domain, they said. There was no immediate comment from Oxfam India, Centre for Policy Research and Bengaluru-based Independent and Public Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF) and a few others. The sources said the search "is not linked to" the income tax searches underway across some states as part of the probe into alleged tax evasion and financial impropriety by unrecognised political parties over donations received without statutory compliances.

Sources said the department is looking at the balance sheets of these organisations vis-a-vis the receipt of funds via the FCRA. According to law, all NGOs receiving foreign funds have to be registered under the FCRA. The government has cancelled FCRA registration of nearly 1,900 NGOs for violating various provisions of law in the last five years. There were 22,762 FCRA-registered organisations till December-end 2021.

