NewsIndia
IT RAID ON RAJENDRA YADAV

Mid-day meal scam: IT raids at Rajasthan Home Minister Rajendra Yadav's premises

A bag-manufacturing factory allegedly being run by Yadav's kin in his legislative constituency Kotputli was also raided in connection with the alleged irregularities related to mid-day meals, which benefit lakhs of students in the government-run schools in the state.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 07:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The IT dept on Wednesday carried out raids at 53 places linked to minister
  • The raids were carried in connection with the mid-day meal scam
  • A large number of policemen and CRPF personnel were present with the I-T team

Trending Photos

Mid-day meal scam: IT raids at Rajasthan Home Minister Rajendra Yadav's premises

Kotputli: The Income Tax department on Wednesday carried out raids at 53 places linked to Rajasthan's Minister of State for Home, Rajendra Yadav in connection with the mid-day meal scam. The raids began around 5.30 a.m. A large number of policemen and CRPF personnel were present with the I-T team. Around 100 vehicles were being used in the action. Teams of the Income Tax Department reached the houses, offices and other places of business groups associated with the minister and his relatives. A search was also being done at his residence.

A bag-manufacturing factory allegedly being run by Yadav's kin in his legislative constituency Kotputli was also raided in connection with the alleged irregularities related to mid-day meals, which benefit lakhs of students in the government-run schools in the state. More than three dozen officers of the IT department and police personnel reached the factory in over half a dozen vehicles to carry out searches, sources said.

"The IT department officials came to my premises at 8 am today. They also raided my locations in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Gurugram, where my children and family do business. The search operation is underway, everything will be clear soon," Rajendra Yadav told ANI. 

Also Read: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot makes SIGNIFICANT remark about next Congress President, says 'Rahul Gandhi...'

Raids were also going on in the government house, private residence, and office of the Minister of State in Jaipur. The operation of the Income Tax Department has also stirred up other businessmen. Officials confirmed that the income tax team reached different places in about 100 vehicles. Raids were also being conducted in Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand along with Rajasthan.

The minister`s flour mill and residence in the Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand were also raided. Rajendra Singh Yadav is a member of the Rajasthan legislative assembly and is an incumbent minister in the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state.

(With agency inputs)

Live Tv

it raid on rajendra yadavRajendra YadavIncome Tax deparmentIT raidsRajasthan Home Minister

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Heritage site Mohenjo Daro under threat due to Pakistan floods
DNA Video
DNA: Side-effects of global warming in India
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for the poor condition of Bangalore?
DNA Video
DNA: Risk of heart attack increasing in India
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 06, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why government decided to rename Rajpath and Central Vista lawn?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Rishi Sunak lose when he was at cusp of winning?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News raid on fake universities in India
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of accidental death due to negligence
DNA Video
DNA: ISI's failed conspiracy against Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh