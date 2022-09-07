Kotputli: The Income Tax department on Wednesday carried out raids at 53 places linked to Rajasthan's Minister of State for Home, Rajendra Yadav in connection with the mid-day meal scam. The raids began around 5.30 a.m. A large number of policemen and CRPF personnel were present with the I-T team. Around 100 vehicles were being used in the action. Teams of the Income Tax Department reached the houses, offices and other places of business groups associated with the minister and his relatives. A search was also being done at his residence.

A bag-manufacturing factory allegedly being run by Yadav's kin in his legislative constituency Kotputli was also raided in connection with the alleged irregularities related to mid-day meals, which benefit lakhs of students in the government-run schools in the state. More than three dozen officers of the IT department and police personnel reached the factory in over half a dozen vehicles to carry out searches, sources said.

"The IT department officials came to my premises at 8 am today. They also raided my locations in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Gurugram, where my children and family do business. The search operation is underway, everything will be clear soon," Rajendra Yadav told ANI.

Raids were also going on in the government house, private residence, and office of the Minister of State in Jaipur. The operation of the Income Tax Department has also stirred up other businessmen. Officials confirmed that the income tax team reached different places in about 100 vehicles. Raids were also being conducted in Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand along with Rajasthan.

The minister`s flour mill and residence in the Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand were also raided. Rajendra Singh Yadav is a member of the Rajasthan legislative assembly and is an incumbent minister in the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state.

(With agency inputs)