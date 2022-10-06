'Adipurush' wrongly depicts Lord Ram, Hanuman and Ravana: Ayodhya Ram temple head priest demands immediate ban on Om Raut's film

New Delhi: Four months from its release, the criticism of Om Raut's film "Adipurush" -- starring Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon -- continued on Wednesday (October 5, 2022) as the head priest of Ram temple in Ayodhya said that the Bollywood movie has "wrongly portrayed" the deities. Demanding an immediate ban on the movie, priest Satyendra Das alleged that the way in which Ravana has been depicted is "absolutely wrong and condemnable".

"The way in which Ravana has been depicted is absolutely wrong and condemnable. Through the media, we demand an immediate ban on the film," Das said on the occasion of the annual Vijay Rath Yatra in Ayodhya.

"Adipurush doesn't show Lord Rama and Hanuman as mentioned in the epic either and hence goes against their dignity," he added.

The movie has been receiving backlash since its 1.46-minute teaser was launched on Sunday.

ALSO READ | 'Adipurush' director Om Raut reacts to film's trolling: 'I was disheartened for sure'

Fronted by "Baahubali" star Prabhas, who features in the title role as Lord Ram, the big-budget adaptation of the Ramayana shows Saif Ali Khan playing the role of a 10-headed demon king called Lankesh. With a beard, fierce eyes, and a buzz cut, netizens have called out the filmmakers for the apparent Islamisation of Ravana.

The portrayal of Hanuman, with a beard, without a mustache, and dressed in leather, has also attracted widespread criticism.

Some social media users also criticized Adipurush's inferior visual effects, saying that the VFX was a "huge letdown" for a film that reportedly has a budget of Rs 500 crore, and is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.

The film, which also features Kriti Sanon as Sita, is set to debut in theatres on January 12, 2023.

(With agency inputs)