'Itna Zyaada Baal Baccha...': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Taunts Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi Over 'Big Family'

KATIHAR: Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United supremo Nitish Kumar on Saturday took a veiled jibe at RJD president Lalu Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi over their large family. Without taking Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi's name, The Bihar CM said, "Does anyone have so many children? First, he removed himself and made his wife the CM, now these days he's using his children. They've had many children, but does anyone have so many children? They've involved their two daughters and two sons in politics. This family belongs to no one but their own family's party."

The JDU supremo made these remarks while addressing a rally in Bihar's Katihar. While addressing a public rally at Dumaria High School ground in the district, the Bihar CM said, "This party (RJD) belongs to no one but its own family." Nitish Kumar even appealed to the voters to vote for the NDA candidate on the issue of development in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Dulal Chandra Goswami is contesting as the NDA candidate from the Katihar seat. He faces Congress' Tarik Anwar. The Bihar Chief Minister earlier held a rally in support of NDA candidate Santosh Kushwaha in Purnia. Addressing the meeting at Sumarit Higher Secondary School playground in Banmankhi, the CM attacked the Lalu-Rabri regime for the ''jungle raj'' in Bihar.

"The husband and wife ruled Bihar. When the husband stepped aside, he made the wife the CM. There was nothing in Bihar before 2005. People were afraid to go out. Look at how much work has been done since then. We've made everything happen," CM Nitish said.

Nitish turned to the voters and reminded them what was the situation in Bihar during the RJD rule and how it has changed in these years. ''There used to be Hindu-Muslim fights during the RJD rule. They did everything to appease Muslims,'' Kumar said.

Taking a dig at Tejashwi Yadav, the son of Lalu Yadav and the RJD leader, Nitish Kumar said he gave enough freedom to him but he misused that freedom and his trust. It may be noted that former Bihar CM Lalu Yadav's two daughters – Misa Bharti and Rohini Acharya – are contesting as RJD candidates from Pataliputra and Saran Lok Sabha seats respectively.

Lalu's younger son, Tejashwi Yadav, was the deputy chief minister in the previous Nitish-led government and the elder Tej Pratap held the environment portfolio.