'It's 2023 and...': Netizens Fume Over Allegedly Casteist Housing Society Notice

A notice by a housing society named Milan Park in Gujarat has sparked outrage among netizens on Twitter due to its alleged casteist remarks. The notice was shared by several netizens on Twitter. It stated that there had been complaints about flats being rented to single men and women of different castes. The notice stated, "By giving this notice, the instructions is hereby given to flat owner that the girls and boys of different castes staying in their flats should be vacated within thirty days otherwise we will immediately make police complaint and as decided by the committee, the parking, garbage and cleaning facilities provided to them in the society will be stopped with immediate effect."

The notice said that this was in absolute "violation" of the rules.

One netizen, along with a photo of the notice, wrote on Twitter, "It’s 2023 and parts of India continue to blatantly practice casteism. It’s sickening."

Another wrote, "This is so normal. When my friend was searching for an apt, he called them, and they said no Muslims, I called next, and they said no Christians either. And that was 2019."

While the incident has shocked many, others have claimed that such incidents are not uncommon in residential buildings.