Hema Malini

‘It's a mark of respect’: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut defends Maharashtra minister's comment likening road to Hema Malini's cheeks

Sanjay Raut made these remarks a day after Maharashtra Minister Gulabrao Patil stirred up a political controversy by comparing the roads in his constituency of Jalgaon district to actor-lawmaker Hema Malini's cheeks. 

NEW DELHI: Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has defended a comment made by his party colleague likening roads to BJP MP and actress 'Hema Malini's cheeks', saying that such comments had been made earlier as well and it was a "mark of respect" for the iconic Bollywood actor.

"This type of comparison has happened earlier too. It's a respect for Hema Malini. So, don't see it negatively. Earlier, Lalu Yadav had also given a similar example. We respect Hema Malini," the Shiv Sena leader told news agency ANI.

 

 

Raut made these remarks a day after Maharashtra Minister Gulabrao Patil stirred up a political controversy by comparing the roads in his constituency of Jalgaon district to actor-lawmaker Hema Malini's cheeks. 

Patil’s remark invited a strong reaction from the state BJP leaders. Patil is the Water Supply & Sanitation Minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Reacting to Patil’s remarks, BJP MP Hema Malini said that the comments were not in “good taste”, particularly coming from an elected representative. 

The Mathura BJP MP also said that the trend was first started by Lalu Prasad Yadav a few years ago and many followed suit.

 

 

When asked if she would seek an apology, the BJP leader said that she did not care for such things. 

The actor also jokingly said that she should now “look after her cheeks” if they are being used as metaphors by politicians.

