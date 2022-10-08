'It's false, he has gone to BJP': Nitish Kumar rejects Prashant Kishor's claim of offering him top post in JD(U)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday refuted the claim made by poll strategist turned politician Prashant Kishor that Nitish Kumar offered him a post in JD(U) recently. Kishor had on Tuesday claimed that he spurned a recent request by Kumar to "lead" the Janata Dal (United). Talking to reporters, Nitish said, "It's false. Let him speak whatever he wants, we've nothing to do with it. 4-5 yrs back he had told me to merge with Congress. He has gone to BJP & is acting as per it."

Earlier this week, Prashant Kishore said that he would not work for the JD(U) supremo even if the latter "vacates the CM's chair" for him.

Addressing a gathering at Jamunia village in West Champaran district during the day, as part of his ongoing 3,500-km-long 'Jan Suraaj' padyatra, Kishor said, "When I met Nitish Kumar a few days ago, he asked me to re-join JD(U) and work with him. 'You are my political heir', the CM told me asking to withdraw my campaign."

"I categorically told the CM that I will not work with him even if he (Nitish Kumar) makes me his political heir or vacates the chair of CM for me. I said no, I have made a promise to the people it can't be changed," the 45-year-old former national vice-president of JD(U) added.

Kishor was inducted into the JD(U) in 2018 by Kumar. He got elevated to the national vice-president's post within a few weeks.

However, a squabble with Kumar over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens led to his expulsion from the party less than a couple of years later.