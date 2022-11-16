'It's like Taliban advocating for peace': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann attacks Cong over 'law and order'

Chandigarh: Launching a scathing attack on the previous government, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said that those patronised criminals during their regime are now raising questions about the peace and harmony of the state. He said that it is like "Taliban" is advocating for peace. "Under their regime the jails break incidents occurred. In order to save the daughter`s honour, the police officer was shot in the market and they stepped on them and raised slogans in favour of their boss. They patronised gangsters and now, they question peace and harmony of the state. It is just like the Taliban take out a candle march and advocate the peace," Chief Minister wrote in a tweet in Punjabi apparently targeting Congress. The Chief Minister said the state government is firmly committed to maintaining a law and order situation in Punjab and any anti-social element will not be allowed to disturb the hard-earned peace and communal harmony of the state at any cost.

He said that a few unfortunate incidents occurred in the state but still law and order is intact in Punjab under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

"The crime rate is extremely low in Punjab as compared to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states of the country but still we are taking precautionary measures like cracking down on gun culture and reviewing gun licence issued recklessly by the previous governments so that the law and order situation remains intact," the Chief Minister said.