It's Time To Treat Yourself To A Premium Experience With Cordelia Cruises

For the past few months, the Indian working class has primarily been working from home. While it was bliss for some people, others, however, found it purely exasperating. So, people are yearning to get a vacation. In case you, too, have been consumed by a strong wanderlust, you are in for a treat.

Waterways Leisure Tourism Pvt. Ltd brings to you Cordelia Cruises, India’s premium cruise liner. It is a luxurious and opulent getaway option that you might consider for your vacation. With its state-of-the-art facilities, impressive interiors, and impeccable service, Cordelia Cruises aims to provide you with a feeling of being in the city on a ship in the middle of the sea.

Cordelia Cruises’ primary attraction is The Empress. The Empress, a magnificent ship measuring 692 feet in length, is designed to not only cater to your needs but also to present you with a rich, fascinating experience during your cruise. With 796 cabins, the ship is capable of accommodating 1800 passengers. Furthermore, the ship offers 5 distinct categories of deluxe staterooms filled with amenities to help you get the most out of your luxurious voyage.

You can enjoy more than just the luxurious cabins on The Empress; you will have access to a wide variety of entertainment options, including movies, Bollywood musical comedy shows, DJ parties, spas, salons, a casino, and so on. The Empress also has gym facilities ideal for those who want to stay in shape even during vacation. Learning zones are available for your curious children.

Indulge in Delightful Extravagance

The humongous ship houses multiple fine dining restaurants, pubs, a fitness centre, spa and salon, casino, swimming pool, nightclub and DJ, retail activities, and much more.

● The Empress has three speciality restaurants serving the finest gourmet cuisines from across the world. The establishment maintains separate counters for vegetarians and non-vegetarian guests. For Jain patrons, the enterprise has special arrangements to serve specially prepared Jain meals.

Additionally, there are 4 bars at The Empress where you can choose your favourite poison. The bars offer an abundant selection of exotic cocktails, fine wines, exquisite spirits, and premium liquor. The Pool Bar is a special place to be as you can enjoy the sunset while sipping on a cocktail.

It's absolutely unimaginable to envision a vacation without some form of entertainment. This is why the Empress hosts live music, magic shows, stand-up comedy, Bollywood music comedy, burlesque performances, DJ parties, movie nights, a casino, and much more to keep the entertainment quotient consistently high.

On The Empress, Cordelia Cruises also provides visitors the option of holding corporate events, weddings, or any other special event. The ship will be equipped with all of the necessary items and arrangements to make your event a success.

Destinations Covered By The Empress

Lakshadweep, Goa, Kochi, Diu, High Seas

Covid-19 Precautions:

Due to the recent pandemic, people have turned more cautious about sanitization and other safety precautions. Cordelia Cruises maintains frequent sanitizations, periodic temperature checks of the personnel, protective gear for crew members, a 24/7 medical centre, regular inspection of air filters, and a comprehensive travel insurance plan to ensure that the guests and workers are in good health.

How to Make Bookings?

To book a cruise, you can visit their website https://www.cordeliacruises.com/. Enter necessary details like the date, destination, followed by your name and mobile number.

Recently, The Empress set sail from Mumbai with 1200 passengers on board and received a cordial and warm welcome in Kochi. The positive response that the cruise received in terms of bookings is a certain indication of green shoots for the tourism sector.

Whether you are planning a trip to Lakshadweep or Goa or Kochi or Diu Cordelia Cruises has everything it takes to make your trip an experience of a lifetime. So, pack your bags and get ready to indulge in the opulent comfort of a cruise.

(This is a brand desk content)