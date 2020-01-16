IUML files 2 petitions in Supreme Court to stay CAA notification

New Delhi: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Thursday (January 16) filed two fresh petitions in the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the Centre's notification on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. The IUML had earlier filed a plea in the apex court against the CAA calling it "unconstitutional".

The petition has urged the top court to ask the Centre if a nationwide NRC will be brought. The pleas related to CAA are scheduled to be heard on January 22.

The IUML submitted before the top court that preparations are on to grant citizenship to 40,000 non-Muslim immigrants in Uttar Pradesh, and demanded a stay on it till the hearing on the validity of the law continues.

Live TV

Citing contradiction in the statements of Prime Minister and Home Minister, the IUML sought to know if the NPR is being done to prepare the ground for the NRC.

Notably, the Kerala government also passed a resolution against the amended Citizenship Act and moved the Supreme Court against the new law.

The CAA grants grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.