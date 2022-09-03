NewsIndia
JAMMU-KASHMIR

J-K cops arrests LeT terrorist in Sopore; recover arms and ammunition

The arrested revealed that he was constantly searching for an opportunity to carry out attacks on security forces and civilians

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Edited By: Rittul Arya|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 12:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • J-K police has arrested LeT terrorist in Sopore district in Kashmir
  • Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the accused
  • The terrorist said that he was searching for an opportunity to carry out attacks on security forces and civilians

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed to have arrested a Hybrid terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit in the Sopore district of North Kashmir. In a handout, police said that today at about 2115 hours , a joint Naka was established by PC Sopore along with 22 RR, 179/BN CRPF at Shangergund crossing in the jurisdiction of police station Sopore. 

During checking, at about 2140 hours, suspicious movement of a person was observed from village Check Brath link road towards Sopore-Kupwara and was subsequently asked to stop. But he tried to flee from the spot but was tactfully apprehended by the security forces.

The Police spokesman further stated that upon investigation, one pistol, one magazine and eight pistol rounds were recovered from his possession. During preliminary questioning, he revealed his identity as Saqib Shakeel Dar, son of Shakeel Ahmad Dar resident of Mumkak Batpora. 

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested person is working as a hybrid terrorist of organisation LeT and was constantly searching for an opportunity to carry out attacks on security forces and civilians. More recoveries are expected, cops said. Accordingly, the case has been registered under relevant sections of law at Police station Sopore and investigation taken up, reads the statement.

