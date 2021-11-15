J-K: Security forces encounter two terrorists in ongoing operation

Srinagar: In a joint operation security forces claimed that they have killed two unidentified terrorists in the outskirts of the Srinagar hyderpora area on the Srinagar Baramullah highway.

On a specific input a cordon and searches operation was launched in the area and during searches exchange of fire happened said a police officer.

Kashmir zone police tweeted, "one more unidentified #terrorist killed (Total 2). #Operation going on. Further details shall follow."

Earlier police in a tweet said, "01 unidentified #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice"

“Encounter has started at Hyderpora Srinagar. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” police had said in a first tweet.



#SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 01 more unidentified #terrorist killed (Total 2). #Operation going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/3rjcfBy7wI

— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) November 15, 2021

The area Is still under cordon and search operation is still on. Traffic on the Srinagar Baramullah National highway is suspended.



