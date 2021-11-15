हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Encounter

J-K: Security forces encounter two terrorists in ongoing operation

On a specific input a cordon and searches operation was launched in the area and during searches exchange of fire happened said a police officer. 

J-K: Security forces encounter two terrorists in ongoing operation
File photo

Srinagar: In a joint operation security forces claimed that they have killed two unidentified terrorists in the outskirts of the Srinagar hyderpora area on the Srinagar Baramullah highway. 

On a specific input a cordon and searches operation was launched in the area and during searches exchange of fire happened said a police officer. 

Kashmir zone police tweeted,  "one more unidentified #terrorist killed (Total 2). #Operation going on. Further details shall follow."
Earlier police in a tweet said, "01 unidentified #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice"

“Encounter has started at Hyderpora Srinagar. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” police had said in a first tweet. 
 

#SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 01 more unidentified #terrorist killed (Total 2). #Operation going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/3rjcfBy7wI

The area Is still under cordon and search operation is still on. Traffic on the Srinagar Baramullah National highway is suspended. 
 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
EncounterSearch operationTerroristJammu and Kashmir
Next
Story

India allows entry to fully inoculated foreign tourists from 99 countries

Must Watch

PT5M4S

Maa Annapurna idol installed at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple