J-K: Security forces kill Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist in Anantnag encounter

Srinagar: Police claimed that today in Anantnag encounter one terrorist of the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit was killed in a joint anti-terror operation. Police said as per records he was involved in police officer as well as in 3 BJP workers killing.

A statement released by Jammu Kashmir police said, "Based on a specific input regarding presence of a terrorist in village Mominhall Aarwani area of Bijbehara Anantnag, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 1st RR and 90 Bn CRPF in the said area."

During the search operation, as the presence of the trapped terrorist got ascertained, he was given ample opportunities to surrender. However, he denied the surrender opportunities and instead fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter.

In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist identified as Shahzad Ahmad Seh son of Bashir Ahmad Seh resident of Sehpora Kulgam was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of the encounter.

As per police records, the killed terrorist was a categorized terrorist linked with proscribed terror outfit HM and was part of groups involved in several terror crime cases. He was involved in the following killings:-

• Police Inspector Mohammad Ashraf Bhat of Chandpora Kanelwan Anantnag at his residence on October 19, 2020.

• 3 BJP workers at YK-Pora Kulgam on October 29, 2020.

• BJP Sarpanch and his Wife at Lal-Chowk Anantnag on August 9, 2021.

Besides, he was also involved in the attack on DDC candidate Anees ul Islam Ganie at Sagam Kokernag on December 4, 2020 and in snatching a weapon from a constable at Shamispora crossing in the Khudwani area of Kulgam on July 25, 2021.

Moreover, he was involved in various grenade lobbing incidents and attacks on security establishments in Anantnag and Kulgam areas.

Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 AK 47 Rifle, 02 AK Magazines, 40 AK rounds and a Grenade were recovered from his possession. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.



