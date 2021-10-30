J-K: Two soldiers killed in 'mysterious' blast along LoC in Rajouri

Jammu: Two Army personnel were killed in an explosion on Saturday (October 30) near a forward post along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir during routine patrolling. The exact nature of the blast is not immediately known.

The blast took place in Kalal area of Nowshera sector. The two Army personnel were evacuated to a nearby military hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

(This is a breaking news story, more details are awaited)