Jammu and Kashmir

J-K: Two soldiers killed in 'mysterious' blast along LoC in Rajouri

Two Army personnel were killed near a forward post along the LOC in Rajouri during routine patrolling. 

Jammu: Two Army personnel were killed in an explosion on Saturday (October 30) near a forward post along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir during routine patrolling. The exact nature of the blast is not immediately known.

The blast took place in Kalal area of Nowshera sector. The two Army personnel were evacuated to a nearby military hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. 

(This is a breaking news story, more details are awaited) 

Jammu and KashmirIndian ArmySecurity forces
