JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2022: Joint Admission Committee, JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2022 registrations have started for BTech admissions. Admission is granted by JAC Chandigarh based on JEE Main results and Class 12 pass rates. Students who are interested in applying can do so by going to the JAC Chandigarh website, jacchd.admissions.nic.in. The JAC Counseling 2022 registration deadline is September 14, 2022.

It should be remembered that candidates must first register in order to participate in subsequent rounds of JAC counselling 2022. The first round of choice-filling will start on September 17, 2022, in accordance with the JAC Counseling timetable for 2022. ALSO READ: OU Results 2022: Osmania University B.Com, BBA even semester results DECLARED

JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2022: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website --jacchd.admissions.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the JAC Chandigarh BTech counseling 2022 registration link

A new login page would open

Enter your JEE Main application number and password to Sign in

Upon successfully accessing the JAC counseling portal, select your college and courses preference

Upload the asked set of documents and pay the application fee

Submit your details and save the page

In accordance with the categories of the students, registered candidates will be needed to appear in person for the document verification round, which will be held on September 15 and 16, 2022. For the document verification round, candidates must visit SSBUICET, Punjab University, Chandigarh. Along with the original documents and certificates, candidates must also bring two sets of self-attested photocopies of all supporting documentation.







