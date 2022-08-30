NewsIndia
JAC CHANDIGARH COUNSELLING 2022

JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2022: Registration begins for BTech admissions on jacchd.admissions.nic.in- Details here

JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2022: JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2022 registrations have started for BTech admissions. As per the JAC Counselling schedule 2022, choice filling for the first round will begin on September 17, 2022, check details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 03:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2022: Registration begins for BTech admissions on jacchd.admissions.nic.in- Details here

JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2022: Joint Admission Committee, JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2022 registrations have started for BTech admissions. Admission is granted by JAC Chandigarh based on JEE Main results and Class 12 pass rates. Students who are interested in applying can do so by going to the JAC Chandigarh website, jacchd.admissions.nic.in. The JAC Counseling 2022 registration deadline is September 14, 2022.

It should be remembered that candidates must first register in order to participate in subsequent rounds of JAC counselling 2022. The first round of choice-filling will start on September 17, 2022, in accordance with the JAC Counseling timetable for 2022. ALSO READ: OU Results 2022: Osmania University B.Com, BBA even semester results DECLARED

JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2022: Here’s how to apply

  • Visit the official website --jacchd.admissions.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the JAC Chandigarh BTech counseling 2022 registration link
  • A new login page would open
  • Enter your JEE Main application number and password to Sign in
  • Upon successfully accessing the JAC counseling portal, select your college and courses preference
  • Upload the asked set of documents and pay the application fee
  • Submit your details and save the page

JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2022; direct link here

In accordance with the categories of the students, registered candidates will be needed to appear in person for the document verification round, which will be held on September 15 and 16, 2022. For the document verification round, candidates must visit SSBUICET, Punjab University, Chandigarh. Along with the original documents and certificates, candidates must also bring two sets of self-attested photocopies of all supporting documentation.




 

Live Tv

JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2022jac chandigarh 2022jac counselling 2022jac chandigarh counselling dateChandigarh UniversityJAC Chandigarh Counselling registration linkjac chandigarh cutoffJAC Counselling schedule 2022JAC Chandigarh Counselling registrationjac chandigarh collegesjac chandigarh counselling fees

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When Major Dhyan Chand faced Hitler
DNA Video
DNA: Truth behind the terror connections of madrassas in Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Ankita a victim of failed 'Love Jihad'?
DNA Video
DNA: Flood 'emergency' in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'trending' win against Pakistan on social media
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 29, 2022
DNA Video
Why is the dragon afraid of the Taiwan wall?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of 'racial attacks' on Indians in US
DNA Video
DNA : The building of corruption is about to collapse!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Azad's mirror' to Gandhi family's Congress