JAC Class 12 results 2021: Jharkhand Board to announce class 12 results today at 2 pm, details here

New Delhi: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to declare the JAC Class 12 results 2021 at 2 pm today. Jharkhand Board class 12 results will be releasing today (July 30, 2021) on the official website at 2pm.

Once announced, candidates will be able to check their results at jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

JAC Class 12 results 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites- jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, jacresults.com

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number and other details

Step 4: Your JAC results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout for further reference

It is to be noted that the Jharkhand Board did not conduct the class 12 examinations this year due to the surge in COVID-19 infections. The exams were initially scheduled to be conducted from March 9 till March 26 but were later postponed for May. But, at last, on June 10, Hemant Soren, Chief Minister of Jharkhand announced the cancellation of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations.

