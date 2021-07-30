हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
JAC Jharkhand Board

JAC Class 12 results 2021: Jharkhand Board to announce class 12 results today at 2 pm, details here

The Jharkhand Board class 12 results will be releasing today-July 30, 2021 on the official website at 2pm.

JAC Class 12 results 2021: Jharkhand Board to announce class 12 results today at 2 pm, details here
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to declare the JAC Class 12 results 2021 at 2 pm today. Jharkhand Board class 12 results will be releasing today (July 30, 2021) on the official website at 2pm.

Once announced, candidates will be able to check their results at jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

JAC Class 12 results 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites- jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, jacresults.com

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number and other details

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 result 2021: CBSE to declare class 12 results today, here’s how to check, alternative ways and other details

Step 4: Your JAC results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout for further reference 

It is to be noted that the Jharkhand Board did not conduct the class 12 examinations this year due to the surge in COVID-19 infections. The exams were initially scheduled to be conducted from March 9 till March 26 but were later postponed for May. But, at last, on June 10, Hemant Soren, Chief Minister of Jharkhand announced the cancellation of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
JAC Jharkhand BoardJAC Board Class 12 ResultJAC Jharkhand Board Class 12th ResultJharkhand boardClass 12 resultsclass 12 exams
Next
Story

Rising cases of Coronavirus infections in Kerala are worrying: Rahul Gandhi

Must Watch

PT3M21S

Open letter written to CJI to intervene in Pegasus case, another demand for a ban on Israeli software Pegasus