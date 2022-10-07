NewsIndia
JAC DELHI 2022

JAC Delhi 2022 Round 2 seat allotment result for BTech, BArch OUT on jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in, direct link here

JAC Delhi 2022 Round 2 seat allotment results are now available on the official website- jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in, scroll down for the direct link to check the result.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 12:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau

JAC Delhi 2022: Joint Admission Counselling, JAC Delhi 2022 Round 2 seat allotment results are now released on the official website-jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in. Candidates can check their JAC Delhi 2022 results for round 2 and download the seat allotment order from the official website.

Here's how to check JAC Delhi Seat Allotment Result 2022

  1. Visit the official website-jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in
  2. On the home page, click on the link that reads, 'Click Here for Seat Allotment Result Round 2 of JAC Delhi B.Tech. and B.Arch. Counselling 2022'
  3. In the newly opened tab, entre your JEE main application number and password
  4. Submit details and check your JAC Delhi seat allotment result
  5. Save and download the page

JAC Delhi 2022 Round 2 seat allotment result Direct link

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the Round 2 of JAC Delhi counseling 2022 will be required to report physically to the allotted institute for document verification and payment of the seat acceptance fee as per the prescribed time period as mentioned on their seat allotment order.

