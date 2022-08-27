JAC Result 2022: Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC Class 8th Result 2022 is likely to be released on 30 August for all students. As per recent updates, while JAC 8th Result date is not officially available yet, some reports suggest that Jharkhand Board may release class 8th results on 30 August. Once declared, JAC 8th result will be available on the official website - jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The results were expected to be out on 25 August however The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi has clarified that the results for class 8 will not be declared on 25th August. Once released, students will be able to check their score card at the official JAC website — jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand Board Class 9th Result DECLARED

JAC Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2022: Here is how to Download

Go to the official website of the Council – jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com

Click on the link that states JAC Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2022 on the home page

Enter the login details such as your registration number in the provided space

Click on the Submit option after verifying the entered details with your admit card

The result will open up on your screen

Check the marks and other information carefully

Download the result from the site and save a hard copy of it

JAC Class 8th Result 2022 once declared, can be checked by students using their login credentials or JAC admit cards. They are also advised to only check their JAC results via the official website for authenticity. However, several other third party websites are also expected to have these results.