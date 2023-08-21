JU Student Death: "Maoist Activities Are Going On Inside Campus", BJP Received Permission To File A Case In The High Court Following A Significant Claim

JU Student Death: The Jadavpur University campus is allegedly the scene of Maoist activity, according to the BJP. They alerted the Calcutta High Court to this on Monday and requested authorization to bring a public interest lawsuit. Additionally, the judge permitted them to file the case. Since the outset, the BJP has been active in the Jadavpur University student death issue. Dilip Ghosh, a BJP MP, brought up the topic of Jadavpur on Sunday and argued that all of these anti-social elements should be executed by beheading.

The 'Inquilab Zindabad slogan' used by students from Jadavpur University at a BJP Youth Morcha event in Jadavpur was also criticized a few days ago by BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Subvendu Adhikari. The opposition leader added that under the guidance of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, "Anti-National Forces" and "Tukde Tukde Gangs" are being fostered in Jadavpur. In response, along with the two leaders, state BJP spokesperson Rajarshi Lahiri filed a suit against Jadavpur in the Calcutta High Court on Monday.

On Monday, Chief Justice TS Shivagnam and Justice Hiranmoy Bhattacharya's division bench took notice of the petitioner's attorney, Tarunjyoti Tiwari. He claimed that Jadavpur University was the scene of Maoist activity. Consequently, the NIA should look into the student from Jadavpur's odd death. He testified before the court that Jadavpur students told the opposition party leader they were Maoists. They can be heard yelling Azadi slogans at the same time. Tarun Jyoti requested authorization to bring a public interest lawsuit, arguing that this matter needed to be taken into consideration as part of the investigation. The case was able to be filed thanks to the Chief Justice's bench. It should be remembered that the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court's bench previously granted permission to bring a public interest lawsuit relating to the accusation of ragging on the Jadavpur University grounds. Possibly this week, the case will be heard. The BJP also made it possible to launch a new public interest complaint in the Jadavpur case on Monday.



A first-year student was discovered bleeding on August 9 in the main hostel at Jadavpur University. While receiving medical care the following day, he passed away. That student from the Bengali Department resides in Nadia. He began living in the A2 Block of the Main Hostel in Jadavpur a few days ago as a resident's "guest." He allegedly fell from the hostel's third-floor balcony in some way, per the police report. The student's family has reported this episode as one in which there was racial harassment of the remaining ex-students at the dormitory. In connection with the incident, the police have already detained 13 people, including alumni and students.