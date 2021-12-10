हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Odisha

Jagannath Temple to remain closed from Dec 31 to Jan 2

The closure is due to the possible football of devotees during New Year's.

Jagannath Temple to remain closed from Dec 31 to Jan 2

Puri: The Jagannath temple in Odisha's Puri will remain closed for devotees from December 31 to January 2, 2022, an official said on Friday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the 'Chhattisha Nijog' (the temple's apex body), said Krishan Kumar, the chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration.

The decision was taken keeping in view the possible rush on New Year’s Day amid the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state, he said.

“The Puri Jagannath temple will be closed for public darshan on December 31, 2021, January 1, 2022, and January 3, 2022, in view of the Covid-19 protocols,” said SJTA chief, Krishan Kumar.

The Jagannath temple is one of the most prestigious pilgrim sites of Hindus.

