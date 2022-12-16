'Jaha release ho, vo theatre PHOONK DO...': Ayodhya's Mahant Raju Das on Pathaan

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan' has kicked off a big controversy with the release of its latest song Besharm Rang. A number of Hindu organisations have raised objections on the colour of Deepika Padukone's Bikini in the movie's recently released song Besharm Rang.

In the same row, Mahant Raju Das of Ayodhya has hit out at Shah Rukh Khan, saying that a certain section of Bollywood has been making fun of Sanatan Dharma for a long time.

Continuously trending at number one on YouTube, song 'Besharam Rang' has already created a lot of uproar with Deepika wearing a saffron bikini. Objecting over it, Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra said that if some scenes are not removed from the film, the government will not allow the film to be released in the state.

Now, Mahant Raju Das has asked everybody to boycott the film. He also accused Shahrukh Khan of mocking Sanatan Dharma. In a video that has now gone viral on social media, Raju Das is saying that 'Bollywood and Hollywood are constantly trying to find ways to make fun of Sanatan Dharma.'

He further says that saffron being used as a bikini by Deepika Padukone in the film 'Pathan' hurts their feeling. Raju then claimed that 100 per cent of the Indian population feels that Shahrukh Khan has been involved in making fun of Sanatan Dharma culture continuously, not once, but many times.

In the video, Raju Das asked the people to boycott such films and burn the theatre showing them. "If you don't blow, then they are not going to believe. Tit to tit has to be done. Unless you treat the wicked with wickedness, you cannot control them, "he said.

The film 'Pathaan' is set to be released on January 25, 2023. It is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced under the Yash Raj banner.

