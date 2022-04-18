New Delhi: One more accused has been arrested in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri violence case on Monday, said DCP NW Usha Rangnani. So far, the Police have arrested 22 people, including the recent nab behind the clashes.

As per the police, the 36-year-old accused, Sheikh Hameed, is a scrap dealer and disclosed during the interrogation that he had supplied bottles that were used for pelting during the Jahangirpuri violence, Rangnani told ANI.

Meanwhile, fresh reports of violence came in from Jahangirpuri in which a Delhi Police investigation team came under a "minor" attack on Monday when it went to the house of a man who was seen firing a gunshot during violence in Jahangirpuri, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said a northwest district police team had gone to the suspect's house in CD Park Road for a search and examination of his family members.

Owaisi accuses Delhi police of conducting a one-sided probe, their response

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday in reference to the Jahangirpuri violence said that one-sided action is being taken and that the communal violence takes place when govt want it to happen.

In response to the one-sided investigation allegations, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Monday said the police were not discriminating against anyone.

"During the investigation, if we get evidence against any person, we will take action and arrest them, irrespective of their class, creed, community and religion. We are not discriminating against anyone. The 23 people arrested so far are from both the communities," the Commissioner averred in a media briefing.

Jahangirpuri violence

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri on Saturday, in which eight police personnel and a local resident got injured.

Police have arrested 22 people, including the "main conspirators" behind the clashes and a man who had allegedly fired a bullet that hit a sub-inspector.

Two juveniles have also been apprehended in connection with the clashes.

