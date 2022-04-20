New Delhi: The Delhi Police slapped the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on five persons arrested in connection with the April 16 Jahangirpuri violence and arrested two more people, including a man for allegedly supplying a pistol to an accused.

Among those booked under the NSA are Ansar, the alleged "main conspirator" behind the violence, and Sonu, who was seen in a video opening fire during the clashes, said a PTI report. The other three are Salim, Dilshad and Ahir who are facing charges under the NSA for their alleged involvement in the violence, the police reportedly said.

Meanwhile, heavy police deployment continues in Jahangirpuri area to maintain law and order in the city. Encroachment drive will reportedly be done on illegal construction in the area today and on 21st as MCD has asked for 400 personnel from Delhi Police to handle law and order during this period.

On Tuesday, the police said that a man named "Gulli" has been arrested for allegedly supplying a pistol to an accused of the Jahangirpuri violence. Besides Gulli, Dilshad has also been arrested in the case. They are both residents of Jahangirpuri.

Asked if any of the accused has links with the Popular Front of India (PFI), a senior police officer told PTI that the investigation is in the initial stage and all angles are being probed, adding "The investigation is in its initial stage and if there is any link with PFI or if it was part of any criminal conspiracy or it was a pre-planned act, the crime branch unit of the Delhi Police is investigating the matter from all angles. A detailed and thorough investigation is being done by the investigation teams."

Notably, multiple purported videos of the Jahangirpuri violence has emerged which are being analysed by the Crime Branch team to identify the more culprits. In one such purported video, several people were seen coming from behind the procession. Some of them were also seen brandishing swords.

Sophisticated pistol recovered from accused arrested for firing gunshots

Delhi Police on Monday recovered a sophisticated pistol from the 28-year-old man arrested for allegedly opening fire during the Jahangirpuri violence on April 16.A case has been registered against the accused, Sonu alias Imam alias Yunus, under section 25 of the Arms Act.

"One sophisticated pistol was recovered from Sonu alias Imam alias Yunus`s possession in connection with Jahangirpuri violence case. A case under section 25 Arms Act has been registered," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North-West, Usha Rangnani informed. As per the DCP, the accused has disclosed that he had fired from his pistol near Kushal Chowk during the incident.

A video that the police said is circulating on social media, showed Sonu in a blue kurta opening fire during the incident.

Earlier on Monday, a team of police personnel had gone to Sonu`s house for search and examination. "A video was being circulated on April 17 on social media showing a man (in blue kurta) opening fire during the violence in Jahangirpuri area on April 16. A police team had gone to his house in CD Park road in his search and for examination of his family members," said Rangnani.

Hansraj Hans appeals political parties not to support criminals irrespective of religion

BJP MP from North-West Delhi Hans Raj Hans on Tuesday said that the party leaders met Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana to discuss the Jahangirpuri violence and urged to take strict action against the culprits.

He told ANI, "The meeting with the Delhi Police Commissioner was very successful. We are very satisfied with the work of the Delhi Police. The role played by Delhi Police is commendable. On the day of violence, many police personnel were injured."

"We are thankful to the God that no one died that day. In the name of religion and politics, people are killing each other. Life of a person is not so cheap; it is very expensive," he was quoted by ANI as saying.

Hans further urged all the political parties to not support the culprits, adding "I also request to all the political parties not to support any particular religion. The culprit can be of any religion and if he is the culprit then he should be punished. If he is innocent, then definitely support him but if he is guilty then don`t support him and work without worrying about vote bank politics."

Replying to Congress leader Digvijay Singh`s statement, the BJP MP said, "Digvijay Singh is sitting idle for many days, so he has become frustrated. They should appreciate that both the central government and Delhi police are engaged and we will do whatever we can to keep our country peaceful. We have to save this country from communal tensions. Politics is not everything, we have done that all our life. They (Congress) know that they will not come to power. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not let them (Congress) return to power."

The FIR, registered on the complaint filed by a police officer at the Jahangirpuri police station, mentions that there was a peaceful Shobha Yatra procession to mark Hanuman Jayanti and an argument escalated. It led to stone-pelting.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Monday informed in a press briefing that 14 teams of police are investigating the Jahangirpuri violence case. He said that a close watch was being maintained on the social media platforms and assured legal action against those attempting to spread misinformation.

Notably, clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri on Saturday, leaving eight police personnel and a local resident injured. According to police, there was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.

According to police, 25 people have been arrested and two juveniles apprehended in connection with the clashes.

(With Agency Inputs)

Live TV