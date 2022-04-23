हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
jahangirpuri violence

Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi court sends five accused to 8-day police custody

Accused Aksar, Mohd. Ali, Gulam Rasul alias Gulli and Sheikh Hamid are sent to judicial custody and be produced on April 30, 2022, through video conferencing, as per PTI.

Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi court sends five accused to 8-day police custody
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Delhi`s Rohini court on Saturday (April 23) sent five accused to police remand till May 1 and four accused to judicial custody in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence case. Recently, Delhi Police has invoked National Security Act (NSA) against the five accused who were further remanded today.

After taking note of the submissions, link judge Mayan Judge on Saturday said, granted eight-day custody of accused Ansar, Salim alias Chikna, Ahir, Dilshad and Sonu alias Imam to the police. Accused Aksar, Mohd. Ali, Gulam Rasul alias Gulli and Sheikh Hamid are sent to judicial custody and be produced on April 30, 2022, through video conferencing.

The Court also issued Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) against accused Sanwar Kalia, Saddam Khan, Anwar, Chand and Salman returnable for May 23, 2022.

Appearing for Delhi Police, Additional Public Prosecutor Advocate Ashish Kajal submitted that, all five accused-- Ansar, Salim, Ahir, Dilshad and Sonu-- are required for further interrogation, to confront all the co-accused persons with each other, linking the chain of the incident, to ascertain the role of each and every accused person properly.

The source of illegal weapons which are used in the alleged offence, for tracing the other accused persons involved in the case, sustained interrogation with all the accused person involved in the offence in the ongoing investigation into the Jahangirpuri violence case, Delhi police sources revealed Sonu alias Yunus, who allegedly fired shots during the clashes was planning to flee Delhi in a bid to evade arrest but he was caught 500 meters away from his house.

On April 19, the police had produced him before a concerned district court which sent him to four-day police remand. According to the Delhi police, Sonu was caught near his house when he came to collect money from someone so that he could use that money to abscond.

Violent clashes broke out in Delhi`s Jahangirpuri on April 16 between two groups during a Hanuman Jayanti procession that left nine people injured, including eight police personnel and a civilian. National Security Act (NSA) was imposed against five culprits involved in the clashes, top government officials said.

NSA has been also imposed against Ansar, Salim, Imam Sheikh alias Sonu, Dilshad and Ahir for their involvement in the Jahangirpuri violence. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
jahangirpuri violenceDelhi violence
Next
Story

Hanuman Chalisa row: MP Navneet Rana, MLA husband Ravi Rana arrested

Must Watch

PT5M55S

Hanuman Chalisa Politics: Sanjay Raut's allegation on Navneet Rana