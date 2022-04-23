New Delhi: Delhi`s Rohini court on Saturday (April 23) sent five accused to police remand till May 1 and four accused to judicial custody in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence case. Recently, Delhi Police has invoked National Security Act (NSA) against the five accused who were further remanded today.

After taking note of the submissions, link judge Mayan Judge on Saturday said, granted eight-day custody of accused Ansar, Salim alias Chikna, Ahir, Dilshad and Sonu alias Imam to the police. Accused Aksar, Mohd. Ali, Gulam Rasul alias Gulli and Sheikh Hamid are sent to judicial custody and be produced on April 30, 2022, through video conferencing.

The Court also issued Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) against accused Sanwar Kalia, Saddam Khan, Anwar, Chand and Salman returnable for May 23, 2022.

Appearing for Delhi Police, Additional Public Prosecutor Advocate Ashish Kajal submitted that, all five accused-- Ansar, Salim, Ahir, Dilshad and Sonu-- are required for further interrogation, to confront all the co-accused persons with each other, linking the chain of the incident, to ascertain the role of each and every accused person properly.

The source of illegal weapons which are used in the alleged offence, for tracing the other accused persons involved in the case, sustained interrogation with all the accused person involved in the offence in the ongoing investigation into the Jahangirpuri violence case, Delhi police sources revealed Sonu alias Yunus, who allegedly fired shots during the clashes was planning to flee Delhi in a bid to evade arrest but he was caught 500 meters away from his house.

On April 19, the police had produced him before a concerned district court which sent him to four-day police remand. According to the Delhi police, Sonu was caught near his house when he came to collect money from someone so that he could use that money to abscond.

Violent clashes broke out in Delhi`s Jahangirpuri on April 16 between two groups during a Hanuman Jayanti procession that left nine people injured, including eight police personnel and a civilian. National Security Act (NSA) was imposed against five culprits involved in the clashes, top government officials said.

NSA has been also imposed against Ansar, Salim, Imam Sheikh alias Sonu, Dilshad and Ahir for their involvement in the Jahangirpuri violence.

