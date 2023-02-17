‘Jairam Ji, is This Ham Saath Saath Hain?’: BJP Slams Congress For Backing Billionaire George Soros’ Remarks on PM Modi

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday came down heavily on the main opposition party Congress for backing billionaire investor George Soros’ remarks that PM Narendra Modi would "have to answer questions" from foreign investors and Parliament on allegations against the Gautam Adani Group. Leading the attack, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took to Twitter and alleged that Congress and George Soros are ''hand in gloves'' just to oppose one person – PM Narendra Modi. The BJP leader also alleged that it is ''unfortunate'' that the main opposition party is carrying out the nefarious and anti-India agenda of the billionaire investor, who has been dubbed as an “economic war criminal” by leading organisations in the past.

Poonawalla also alleged that Pravin Chakravarty, a close aide of Rahul Gandhi in the Congress ecosystem, has tweeted, pushed, peddled and promoted George Soros’s malafide agenda against the democratically elected Prime Minister and his government. He claimed that, by doing so, the Congress party had become a vector, which pushes and peddles the insidious agenda of George Soros, who aims to destabilise Indian democracy and undermine the mandate of the people of India. However, this agenda has been exposed now, he stated in a video message.

Earlier, Union Minister Smriti Irani called upon Indians to unitedly respond to 'foreign powers who try to intervene in India's democratic processes'. Calling Soros's remark a 'declaration to destroy India's democratic processes', Irani said Indians have defeated such 'foreign powers' who tried to meddle with our internal affairs earlier as well and will do so again. "I urge every Indian to give a fitting reply to George Soros," she said.

Launching a scathing attack on the billionaire, the Union Minister said he is a designated 'economic war criminal' who has declared his ill-intention towards India. "The man who broke the Bank of England and is designated by the nation an economic war criminal has now pronounced his desire to break Indian democracy. George Soros, an international entrepreneur, has declared his ill-intention to intervene in the democratic processes of India," the BJP leader said. She alleged that such powers try to bring down governments in other countries to ensure 'their hand-picked people' are in power.

However, Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh, referring to Soros's remark, said his party had 'nothing to do with George Soros', and whether the Adani controversy would 'spark a democratic revival' depended on Congress, Opposition parties, and India's electoral process.

"Whether the PM-linked Adani scam sparks a democratic revival in India depends entirely on the Congress, Opposition parties & our electoral process. It has NOTHING to do with George Soros. Our Nehruvian legacy ensures people like Soros cannot determine our electoral outcomes," he tweeted.

92-year-old George Soros, while delivering a speech at the 2023 Munich Security Conference on Thursday, predicted that PM Modi will be weakened by the business troubles of Gautam Adani, whose companies faced a massive stock market rout after US-based short seller Hindenburg released a report accusing the Adani group companies of stock manipulation, "opening the door" to a democratic revival in the country.

The Congress has been demanding a JPC probe into the allegations against the Adani Group by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research. The Adani Group has dismissed the allegations as baseless.