Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist apprehended in Pulwama with arms and ammunition

The security forces arrested an active terrorist of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) along with arms and ammunition on Thursday (January 20) in Pulwama.

Defence PRO of 15 corps said in a statement, "On receiving specific input from JKP, regarding the movement of an unidentified terrorist in Pachahar area of Pulwama district of South Kashmir, a joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post was placed on Pachahar - Rajpora road by Indian Army, JKP and CRPF at about 12:30 PM on 20 January 2022.”

An individual roaming in a suspicious manner was intercepted at around 1:30 PM by the troops. While fleeing, he also tried to fire upon the troops. The terrorist was subsequently overpowered and apprehended. No collateral damage to life or property was reported.

The apprehended terrorist has been identified by Jammu and Kashmir police as Rahil Ahmed Dar, son of Shaukat Ahmed Dar of village Drabgham. He is from JeM and had been active in the area since December 20, 2021. One pistol and other war-like stores were recovered from him.

Earlier Jammu and Kashmir police had informed about the arrest. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, “A joint Naka laid by the teams of Pulwama Police, 44 RR and 183 Bn CRPF at Pachahar Rajpora Pulwama intercepted one youth found roaming in a suspicious manner. On being challenged, he tried to flee from the Naka and attempted to fire upon the Naka party.”

The youth was apprehended and during the bodily search, one Pistol and several rounds of ammunition were recovered from his possession. They said the youth had gone missing a few days ago and a report was lodged at Police Station, Rajpora.

