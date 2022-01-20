LeT terrorist arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam, arms and ammunition recovered

Srinagar: The Jammu Kashmir police arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist along with arms and ammunition on Thursday (January 20).

A police officer said, “Upon specific information about the presence of terrorists of proscribed outfit LeT in Chadoora, Budgam Police along with 53 RR and 181 Bn. CRPF carried out search operation early morning at Gamander Chadoora.”

During the search, an active LeT terrorist named Jehangir Ahmad Naikoo, a resident of Memandar in Shopian was arrested. Incriminating material along with one pistol, two pistol magazines, and 16 pistol rounds have been recovered from his possession.

Police said he was wanted in many terror cases and called his arrest a “big success”.

A case has been registered and further investigation has begun.

