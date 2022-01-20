हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lashkar-e-Taiba

LeT terrorist arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam, arms and ammunition recovered

An active LeT terrorist named Jehangir Ahmad Naikoo, a resident of Memandar in Shopian was arrested.

LeT terrorist arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam, arms and ammunition recovered
Representational image

Srinagar: The Jammu Kashmir police arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist along with arms and ammunition on Thursday (January 20). 

A police officer said, “Upon specific information about the presence of terrorists of proscribed outfit LeT in Chadoora, Budgam Police along with 53 RR and 181 Bn. CRPF carried out search operation early morning at Gamander Chadoora.” 

During the search, an active LeT terrorist named Jehangir Ahmad Naikoo, a resident of Memandar in Shopian was arrested. Incriminating material along with one pistol, two pistol magazines, and 16 pistol rounds have been recovered from his possession.

Police said he was wanted in many terror cases and called his arrest a “big success”. 

A case has been registered and further investigation has begun. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Lashkar-e-TaibaJammu and Kashmir PoliceJammu and Kashmir
Next
Story

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav vows to revive Yash Bharti Awards if voted to power. Know more

Must Watch

PT3M30S

UP Assembly Elections 2022 Opinion Poll Results: Over 47% want Yogi as UP's Chief Minister