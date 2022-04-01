Jaish-e-Mohammed terror module busted in Pulwama, 3 terrorist associates arrested

Pulwama: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday (April 1) busted a terror module of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and arrested three terror associates in the Pulwama district.

According to a statement issued by the police, “Pulwama police along with 55 RR and 182/183 bn CRPF arrested three terror associates of JeM.”

The arrested associates were identified as Owais Altaf from Jandwal, Aqib Manzoor from Gudoora, Waseem Ahmad Pandit from Karimabad Pulwama.

The police said that the trio was working for the JeM outfit and were providing logistical support and transportation to terrorists in the district.

“01 AK rifle 03 magazines, 69 AK rounds and 01 grenade was recovered on their disclosure. Case FIR no. 77/2022 registered in Police station Pulwama under relevant sections of law and further investigation has been taken up,” the statement added.

This year the Jammu and Kashmir police have now arrested 162 terror associates since January from different parts of the valley.

