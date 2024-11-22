Jalgaon City Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Losser Candidate Suresh Damu Bhole -BJP, Jayashri Sunil Mahajan -Sena UBT, Cong Total Votes Margin BJP Congress Shiv Sena NCP ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

Jalgaon City Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: Jalgaon City, a key assembly constituency in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district, has consistently drawn attention due to its political significance. Known for its dynamic voter base and intense electoral battles, the constituency has been a BJP stronghold in recent years.

The Contestants in the 2024 Race

This year, 19 candidates, including independents, are contesting the Jalgaon City seat. Prominent contenders include BJP’s Suresh Dhanaji Jain, seeking re-election, and Manohar Chhaganrao Patil from the Congress. Additional key players are Anil Choudhari of the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), Sudhir Bhagwan Jadhav of the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), and Amol Prabhakar Patil of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Vivek Rajendra Pawar from the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and candidates from smaller parties add further complexity to the contest.

Jalgaon City Vidhan Sabha Chunav Vote Counting 2024 Live:

A Shift in Political Alliances

The 2024 elections have introduced a unique dynamic, with Congress and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) contesting against each other, despite being part of the broader Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). This division underscores the shifting alliances and rivalries within Maharashtra’s political landscape, adding intrigue to the Jalgaon City race.

BJP’s Stronghold Under Test

Suresh Dhanaji Jain, who secured the seat for the BJP in 2019 with a margin of over 15,000 votes, aims to maintain the party’s dominance. BJP’s victories in 2014 and 2019 reflect its strong voter base, but growing opposition efforts signal a tougher battle this year.

Awaiting the Final Verdict

As the vote counting progresses, the results in Jalgaon City will not only decide the fate of the candidates but also highlight the political undercurrents shaping Maharashtra. Will BJP retain its stronghold, or will the opposition successfully challenge its dominance? Stay tuned for updates from this critical constituency.