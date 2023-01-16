topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
JALLIKATTU 2023

Jallikattu 2023: Over 60 people injured during bull taming sport in Tamil Nadu's Madurai

The event coincides with the Pongal celebrations and is stated on the day of Mattu Pongal. It is a local bull-taming sport where a participant is supposed to grab the bull by the horns and tame it as it tries to shrug him off.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 01:55 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Jallikattu is also known as 'Eru Thazhuvuthal' and 'Mancuvirattu
  • Jallikattu events are scheduled to be held in Palamedu and Alanganallur
  • 300 bull tamers and 150 spectators are allowed in a Jallikattu event

Trending Photos

Jallikattu 2023: Over 60 people injured during bull taming sport in Tamil Nadu's Madurai

Madurai: Around 60 people were hurt, with 20 suffering serious injuries, in a Jallikattu event at Avaniyapuram in Madurai, a senior district official said on Monday. "Yesterday, we had around 60 injured people, 20 were a little serious and were referred to Rajaji Hospital. 40 others with minor injuries were given first aid. There has been no casualty," said Madurai District Collector Aneesh Sekhar.

However, he said that all arrangements were done to ensure the safety of participants as well as spectators. Out of the 20 injured sent to Madurai's Government Rajaji Hospital, 11 were still undergoing treatment there, a revenue department official said. Despite the incident, the ongoing Jallikattu event continued till 4 pm, yesterday, the official added.

"We expect no injuries. If injuries happen, we want to ensure that they are given the best medical care. So, all arrangements are in place. We expect smooth conduct of Jallikattu," the Madurai Collector had earlier said.

Also known as 'Eru Thazhuvuthal' and 'Mancuvirattu', Jallikattu started in full swing in three villages of Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Sunday.

The event coincides with the Pongal celebrations and is stated on the day of Mattu Pongal. It is a local bull-taming sport where a participant is supposed to grab the bull by the horns and tame it as it tries to shrug him off.

Further Jallikattu events are scheduled to be held in Palamedu and Alanganallur on Monday and Tuesday. Only 300 bull tamers and 150 spectators are allowed in a Jallikattu event.

 

Live Tv

Jallikattu 2023Tamil NaduMaduraiTamil Nadu newsTamil Nadu PoliceJallikattuMancuvirattuPongalMattu PongalPalameduAlanganallurJallikattu event

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?