Jamaat-E-Islami Terror Funding Case: NIA Carries Out Searches Across J&K

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today carried out searches at 16 locations across Jammu and Kashmir as part of its probe into the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) terror funding case. In a statement, the NIA said that the searches were conducted at the premises of JeI members and supporters at 16 locations which included 11 locations in the Baramulla district and five in the Kishtwar district.



JeI has been found carrying out terror funding activities in Jammu and Kashmir, even after being declared an unlawful association under the UA(P) Act on 28th February 2019. NIA had filed a chargesheet in the case in Special Court on 12th May 2022 against four accused. It had earlier registered a suo motu case in the matter on 5th February 2021.



Several incriminating materials and digital devices were seized during the searches and were being examined for more clues in the case. NIA investigations so far have revealed that JeI (J&K) members had been collecting funds domestically and from abroad through donations, particularly in the form of zakat, mowda and bait-ul-mal, as well as for purported charitable purposes, such as the promotion of education and health.

The funds were, instead, being used for violent and secessionist activities in J&K. They were also being channelled to proscribed terrorist organisations, such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and others through well-organised networks of JeI cadres.



Further, as per the investigations, JeI was also engaged in motivating the impressionable youth of Kashmir and recruiting new members (Rukuns) in J&K for carrying out violent, disruptive and secessionist activities.



Previous investigations by the NIA had revealed that one of the four arrested accused, identified as Javaid Ahmad Lone, had been soliciting funds and organising meetings in the name of JeI, J&K. He had been delivering hateful anti-India speeches and exhorting people to make donations at these meetings. Along with Aadil Ahmad Lone, he had also acquired firearms and ammunition with ulterior motives from the other two accused, identified as Manzoor Ahmad Dar and Rameez Ahmad Kondu.