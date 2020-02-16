Jamia committee releases video of December 15 police brutality on students at campus library

The Jamia Coordination Committee on Sunday (February 16) released a video which shows paramilitary and police personnel entering the University library and beating up the students. The video has drawn sharp reactions from several political leaders, who have condemned the severe police action on students.

The video shows around seven to eight paramilitary and police personnel entering the Old Reading Hall and beating up students with batons. The paramilitary and police personnel are seen covering their faces with handkerchiefs.

The CCTV video is purported to be of the same day when students of Jamia Millia Islamia had alleged police brutality against the students on campus. On December 15 2019, the police had entered the university campus to look for outsiders who were accused of violence during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The video was released by the Jamia Coordination Committee, a group comprising of JMI students and alumni. The group was formed after the campus incident on December 15. They said they received the video from an "anonymous" source.

The committee also said that video footage has been shared with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), who may initiate a probe on the incident.

However, the Delhi Police has not commented on this video.

On December 15 2019, anti-CAA agitators had set ablaze four buses near New Friends Colony, which left six policemen and two fire brigade personnel injured. Locals of the Sarai Julena area in Jamia Nagar had allegedly clashed with police. The situation was brought under control when the police got into action and several Jamia students were left injured in the clash.