Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2022: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University has begun the registration process for its distance mode programme at the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) for the academic session 2022-23. Interested and eligible students can apply for various courses through the official website - jmicoe.in and jmi.ac.in till August 22.

Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2022: Important Dates

Last date to apply at Jamia Millia Islamia University: August 22, 2022

Verification of documents & payment of fees: August 30, 2022, onwards

Last Date for Completing Admission formalities in all respect: September 15, 2022

List of Distance and Online Mode Courses offered at Jamia Millia Islamia University

Bachelor of Business Administration

Bachelor of Arts

Bachelor of Commerce

M.A (English)

M.A (Hindi)

M.A (History)

M.A (Urdu)

M.A (Political)

M.A (Sociology)

Master of Commerce

MA (Human Resource Management)

MA (Education)

MA Public Administration

Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2022: Application Fee

Candidates applying for courses in Jamia Milia Islamia University are required to pay Rs 500 as an application fee.

Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2022: Step to apply online

Visit the official website of JMI at jmicoe.in. On the homepage, click on the link- “Click here to apply for Admission to Post-graduate, Undergraduate, Diploma and Certificate Programmes(CDOE)(2022-23 Register yourself and login using the system-generated Id and password. Fill up the application form and upload the required documents Pay the application fee and submit your application form Download and take a printout for future reference

Candidates can sub their applications only through online mode at the Jamia Millia Islamia Website www.jmicoe.in and www.jmi.ac.in.