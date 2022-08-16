NewsEducation
NEET UG 2022

NEET UG 2022 LIVE: NTA to release NEET answer key SOON, students to hold protest at Jantar Mantar, check latest updates

NTA will soon release the NEET UG 2022 answer key on the official website neet.nta.nic.in along with the OMR sheets of candidates who appeared in the exam.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 08:16 AM IST

NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA, will release the NEET answer key soon. As per the latest media reports, the NEET UG 2022 answer key is likely to be released by August 18 on the official website neet.nta.nic.in, however, candidates must notice that the NTA has not made any official announcement about the release date of the NEET answer key yet and official notification is awaited.

Along with the answer key, NTA will also release the NEET OMR sheet of candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam.

ALSO READ- One Nation One Exam? UGC's proposal to merge NEET, JEE into CUET

Meanwhile, students are preparing to launch a 'symobolic' protest at Janta Mantar in Delhi on August 17. Students and education activists are flooding the microblogging site Twitter with the call for protest for NEET UG, JEE Main, and CUET. read more

16 August 2022
08:09 AM

NEET UG 2022

NTA is expected to release the NEET answer key 2022 by August 18 on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Testing agency will also release the response sheet of candidates who appeared in the exam that was held on July 17, 2022.

