NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA, will release the NEET answer key soon. As per the latest media reports, the NEET UG 2022 answer key is likely to be released by August 18 on the official website neet.nta.nic.in, however, candidates must notice that the NTA has not made any official announcement about the release date of the NEET answer key yet and official notification is awaited.

Along with the answer key, NTA will also release the NEET OMR sheet of candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam.

ALSO READ- One Nation One Exam? UGC's proposal to merge NEET, JEE into CUET

Meanwhile, students are preparing to launch a 'symobolic' protest at Janta Mantar in Delhi on August 17. Students and education activists are flooding the microblogging site Twitter with the call for protest for NEET UG, JEE Main, and CUET. read more