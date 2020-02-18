Jamia violence: Delhi Police names former Congress MLA Asif Khan as accused in chargesheet

New Delhi: In connection with violence during an anti-CAA protest in Jamia Nagar on December 15 last year, Delhi Police on Tuesday (February 18) named former Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Khan, along with other local leaders, in its chargesheet.

The Delhi Police chargesheet also mentioned the name of JNU student Sharjeel Imam as an `instigator`. Imam`s name was mentioned in the chargesheet after an accused in the violence, named Furqan, alleged that he was provoked by Imam`s speeches.

The chargesheet was filed before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur, who sent Imam to judicial custody till March 3 after he was produced in the court on expiry of his custodial interrogation on Tuesday.

A supplementary chargesheet will be filed against Imam, said the police, adding that names of local leaders Ashu Khan, Mustafa and Haider have also been included, along with Chandan Kumar, Asif Tanha, and Qasim Usmani.

According to the Delhi Police, a Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) ambulance in which a patient was being taken was attacked by the protestors in Jamia area. The CATS ambulance comes under the Delhi government, but no complaint was lodged.

The charesheet further stated that as per the opinion given by the medical board, the injuries of patient Ajaz, who was injured along with Shoaib Khan, are not gunshot injuries as there are no marks of gunshot residues. The probe revealed that empty bullet cartridges of .32 bore were found from the site of violence.

According to the chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police, all the accused are locals. The police have also mentioned about Popular Front of India (PFI) activists in the chargesheet and stated that their role is also being examined.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police chargesheet against Sharjeel Imam and the PFI has blamed "continuous protests" for slow probe in the Jamia Millia Islamia violence case.

According to the chargesheet, "Efforts are being made to expedite the investigation which has been slowed by continuous protests being carried out at Jamia Millia Islamia. Outcome of the same will be filed by the way of a supplementary chargesheet."

It further stated that sufficient evidences have been gathered to persecute the accused persons.

So far, 17 people including 9 from New friends Colony and 8 from Jamia, have been arrested in the case. The probe also stated that it will release more photographs for identification in the rioting.

The Police have booked the accused under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code.

95 people were injured during the violence, out of which 47 were police officials, said the police, adding that six buses and three private vehicles damaged during the rioting.

(With Agency Inputs)