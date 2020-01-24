Jamia violence: Police summons former Congress MLA Asif Mohammed, two others

New Delhi: The Special Investigation Team of Delhi probing the violence at Jamia Nagar, that took place during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, has issued notice to three people, including former Congress MLA Asif Muhammad Khan, local politician Ashu Khan and AISA activist from Jamia Chandan Kumar Singh.

All the three have been summoned to join the probe at 11 am on Friday.

The three have been named in two FIRs registered after the Jamia Nagar violence, that took place on December 15.

Live TV

On December 15, violence had broken out near the university after an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest march by students ended in a pitched battle with the police in New Friends' Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia. Buses were set on fire and other public properties were also damaged in the protest. Several students and police officers were injured in the clash. The police were accused of using excessive force against students inside the campus.

On the night of December 15, the Delhi Police entered the Jamia Milia Islamia University campus and allegedly assaulted several students. The Jamia administration claimed that the police had entered 'forcefully'.

According to IANS, locals of the Sarai Julema in the Jamia Nagar clashed with police after the trouble began over the organising of a protest against the Citizenship Act around afternoon. Billowing smokes were seen coming out of the red DTDC buses put on fire. Black clouds of smoke could be seen from Ashram Chowk, 4.3 kilometres away.

The situation turned critical when a bus was burned by the protestors and police got into action. A photographer was injured in the stone-pelting that took place during the confrontation between protestors and police.

Around 100 students were also detained by the police but were released later. A day later, on December 16, the police lodged an FIR against 15 people for their alleged involvement in the protests. Speaking to the media, Chinmoy Biswal, Delhi Commissioner of Police South East, said that a mob of around 2,000 people turned violent and targeted public transport buses.

Defending the police action to resort to lathicharge on the protesters, the senior Delhi Police official said that the cops were only trying to push the mob back in order to restore law and order in the area. Biswal stressed that the police did not target any students of Jamia Millia Islamia.