Jamiat asks Muslims to offer Friday prayers from home

New Delhi: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president on Friday appealed to all Muslims to offer Friday prayers from home amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Syed Arshad Madani in a statement said the Muslim community should offer Namaz at their home like they did the last time.

He appealed to all the citizens to follow the advisories of the Union Health Ministry to fight the coronavirus.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of active coronavirus cases in India has crossed the 2,300 mark while 56 have died due to the deadly virus. However, 156 have also been cured.