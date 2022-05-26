Srinagar: Ten people were arrested for allegedly rioting, raising anti-national/communal slogans and hooliganism outside Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik's residence in Srinagar prior to his sentencing by a Delhi court a day before, the police said on Thursday (May 26). The Jammu and Kashmir police said they have arrested 10 people who were involved in hooliganism and stone-pelting outside the home of Yasin Malik in Maisuma area of Srinagar before his sentencing. SSP Srinagar said, “Midnight Raids were conducted at many places that led to their arrest. Main accused has also been arrested.”



“In this regards FIR no 10/ 2022 under section 13 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, under sections 120B,147,148,149, 336 of IPC read with sec 34 of IPC stands registered in Maisuma Police station. Some more accused are being identified and will be arrested soon,” he added.



The main instigators behind the incident will also be booked under PSA and lodged in jails outside J&K, the police said.



SSP added, “It is strongly reiterated that no attempt at creating/ reviving law and order situations in Srinagar will be tolerated at all. Further, all mischievous attempts of provoking law and order situations by vested interests will be also dealt with full force of law.”

Before the Yasin Malik verdict was pronounced on Wednesday, violent protest was witnessed in Srinagar’s Maisuma area outside the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief's residence. Police had to use batons and tear gas smoke shells to control the stone-pelting protestors.



Meanwhile, Srinagar remains on edge for the second consecutive day following the life imprisonment sentence to JKLF Chairman Malik by National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court in New Delhi on Wednesday.



Shops and other business establishments remained closed at Maisuma, Lal Chowk, Amira Kadal and their adjoining areas, however, traffic movement plied normally across the city.



Additional security deployments have been put in place across all sensitive and hyper-sensitive locations of the city with forces patrolling sensitive areas.



On May 25, NIA special court announced its verdict and sentenced life imprisonment to JKLF chief Muhammad Yasin Malik in the Hurriyat-terror financing case along with 10 years rigorous imprisonment and a fine under section 121A of IPC, five years rigorous imprisonment and fine under section 13 of UA(P) Act r/w 120B of IPC and others.

ALSO READ: Yasin Malik gets life in prison: Sentences, fines imposed on Kashmiri separatist